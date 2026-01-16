Qatar Views Education As 'Moral Commitment': Al Khater

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration marking the founding of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Qatar was represented by a delegation headed by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, along with Undersecretary of the Ministry H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, and a number of senior ministry officials.

During her participation in the session, H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater began her remarks by congratulating the Arab Bureau of Education, describing it as a“centre of expertise” that has successfully combined the depth of experience with a forward-looking vision.

She commended its pivotal role in supporting educational reform in a manner that reflects the unity of destiny and the shared Gulf vision. She emphasised that Qatar views education as a“moral commitment” focused on building a responsible individual who takes pride in his or her identity and possesses the tools of initiative.

In reviewing national efforts, the Minister highlighted the launch of the updated curriculum cycle in 2025, which was designed to keep pace with global developments while preserving national constants and ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities to equal educational opportunities.

Regarding digital transformation, Al Khate noted the State's adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and Qatar's aspiration to produce Gulf-based educational knowledge that inspires the world.

The ceremony was held at the InterContinental Riyadh Hotel under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Riyadh Region, and attended by Their Excellencies and Highnesses Ministers of Education from the GCC countries, in addition to a distinguished group of leaders of international and regional organisations.

The Minister toured the accompanying exhibition and witnessed the signing of a number of strategic agreements and partnerships between the Arab Bureau of Education and several prominent international organisations and research centres, most notably: Unesco, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), the International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP), the International Bureau of Education (IBE), the National Centre for Educational Research and Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Education Research Centre of the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the celebration, a high-level dialogue session was held under the title:“The Future of Education in the Gulf States: Renewed Roles for Regional and International Organisations.”