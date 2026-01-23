Afghan, Bangladeshi Officials Discuss Export Of High-Quality Medicines To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An Afghan health delegation has held talks with Bangladeshi officials on the production, regulation, and trade of medicines, urging Bangladesh to export high-quality pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hafiz Dr. Naimullah Ayubi, Director General of Pharmaceutical and Health Product Regulation, met with Dr. Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, and his accompanying delegation during an official visit to Bangladesh.

The statement said the meeting focused on pharmaceutical production, regulation, trade, and investment. Both sides emphasized that the trade of medicines should be conducted in a legal, orderly, and transparent manner, and that the registration and evaluation of pharmaceutical products should comply with required standards and be expedited.

The source added that Bangladeshi pharmaceutical manufacturers were encouraged to invest in pharmaceutical production in Afghanistan, either independently or in partnership with Afghan investors.

Discussions were also held on the export of high-quality medicines from Bangladesh to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Afghan delegation proposed that prices of medicines exported to Afghanistan be printed in Afghanis on product labels, noting that this would benefit both exporters and consumers.

They also stressed that medicines with a short remaining shelf life should not be exported to Afghanistan.

The ministry said the Afghan delegation additionally proposed the establishment of banking facilities between the two countries to address traders' challenges, and encouraged members of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries to visit Afghanistan and invest in the pharmaceutical sector.

According to the statement, Bangladeshi pharmaceutical industry officials pledged to export high-quality medicines to Afghanistan at reasonable and affordable prices.

They also emphasized the need to launch cargo flights between Kabul and Dhaka to facilitate and speed up the transportation of medicines and other goods.

The Ministry of Public Health noted that at the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the health sector, ensuring the quality of medicines, and creating investment opportunities.

