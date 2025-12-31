Environment Minister Inspects Rain Damage At Bromine Jordan Facilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman visited Bromine Jordan on Wednesday to assess the damage to some of the company's facilities resulting from excessive rainfall, which caused water and sediment to infiltrate the company's premises.During the visit, Suleiman was briefed on the impact of the weather conditions on warehouses and stored materials, as well as an assessment of the extent to which manufactured products were affected. The technical and precautionary measures taken by the company to ensure safety and protect the environment were also reviewed.The minister stressed the importance of advance preparedness to deal with emergency weather conditions and the need to adhere to the highest environmental and industrial safety standards. He noted that coordination and follow-up with relevant authorities would continue to ensure any damage resulting from the rainfall is addressed and that necessary measures are taken to prevent a recurrence of such impacts in the future.