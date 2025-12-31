Concert Held In Shusha To Mark Solidarity Day And New Year
According to Azernews, the joy of local residents, the celebratory atmosphere, and the music performed throughout the evening added colour and warmth to the event. Performances by Honoured Artist İlkin Ahmadov, the captivating-voiced singer Günay Imamverdiyeva, and vocalist Mabud Ahmadov were warmly received by the audience. Musical pieces performed by the Karabakh trio were also met with enthusiastic applause.
The appearance of Father Frost and the Snow Maiden brought particular delight to children, further enhancing the festive spirit of the concert.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment