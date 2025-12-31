403
Media Maniacs Group Welcomes The New Year With Children At Smile India Trust
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 29 December, 2025: Media Maniacs Group, an Indian PR and digital marketing agency known for its people-first approach to communication, began the New Year on a heartfelt note by celebrating New Year festivities with the children of Smile India Trust, continuing what has now become a meaningful annual tradition for the organization.
What started years ago as a simple New Year wish has grown into a cherished ritual for the team, ending one year and welcoming the next by spending time with these beautiful, innocent souls. The celebration was filled with warmth, joy, and shared moments that created lasting memories for both the children and the Media Maniacs team.
The day included distributing food, sharing stories, and cutting a New Year cake together. However, the most touching moments came from watching the children dance, sing, and participate with unfiltered excitement and joy. Their bright smiles and laughter turned simple gestures into priceless experiences, leaving everyone present with a deep sense of fulfillment.
Speaking about the initiative, Surabhi Trivedi, Founder & CEO of Media Maniacs Group shared, "In all the laughter and warmth we shared, one thing became clear, giving time, love, and care is the greatest gift of all. The smiles we carried back with us reminded us of what truly matters."
Media Maniacs Group expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donated and supported the initiative, helping make the celebration possible. As the organization continues its journey of building brands and meaningful connections, it looks forward to carrying this tradition ahead, making it bigger, better, and more impactful with each passing year.
