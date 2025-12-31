Doha To Host International Expo On Robotics, AI Tech

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first edition of the international exhibition on robotics and artificial intelligence technologies – ROBOTECH 26 is set to take place in Doha from October 27-29, 2026.

ROBOTECH is a specialised exhibition that aligns with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030. The expo highlights the importance of information technology and digital transformation as a fundamental sector for developing the digital economy and enhancing long-term capabilities in artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies.Qatar Chamber (QC) is the official sponsor of the exhibition. Revealing the details of the exhibition during a press conference yesterday, officials explained that the event is expected to attract leading companies specialising in advanced artificial intelligence systems and robotics across various sectors, including healthcare, smart transportation, logistics, education, cybersecurity, food security, fintech, Industrial technologies, smart cities, and environmental conservation.

Addressing the press conference, Mohammed bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of QC, Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Qatar Business Council, noted that Qatar is witnessing rapid development in the information technology sector and is among the top 20 countries globally in the 2025 Digital Competitiveness Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

He said,“This continuous progress reflects Qatar's commitment to building a competitive, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy. It underscores the ongoing development the country is experiencing under national vision 2030, which places digital transformation and innovation at the heart of the nation's sustainable development.”

“QC's support for this exhibition is part of its strategy and is one of the activities of the Qatari Business Council after its restructuring. The exhibition also contributes to strengthening the integrated partnership between the public and private sectors.

The Business Council will invite Qatari business owners and companies to participate in the conference accompanying the exhibition, enabling them to benefit from dialogue sessions and panel discussions, he added.

Also speaking during the event, Haitham Shehab, General Manager of the organising company, Stallion, said ROBOTECH 26 is designed as the premier platform to discover cutting-edge technologies and catalyse public-private partnerships in this high-growth sector. It will occupy 15,000sqm, facilitating extensive international participation.

Elucidating the various sectors that will be showcased, Ling Li, Exhibition Manager, said, the expo will showcase companies and innovations in various sectors, for example, smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and industrial robots. Robots used in manufacturing and production that can assemble parts or weld, medical robots' applications in the medical field, such as surgical robots that assist doctors in performing delicate operations, and that provide remote healthcare for people with disabilities.

Smart healthcare includes the use of AI in disease diagnosis, and in medical data analysis, as well as surgical robots that assist in operations, service robots used in logistics, urban environment, urban city services, airports.

Smart transportation includes AI system to improve traffic flow and smart city planning. AI robotics education and smart learning education systems that use AI to personalise the learning experience according to each student, AI in cybersecurity, such as smart surveillance systems, AI and robotics technology in food security strategies, like advanced agriculture systems and improved supply chains; technologies for improving crop and livestock breeds, as well as environment protection, financial technologies, Li added.

Meanwhile, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager of QC, said that the Chamber is keen to support this important exhibition, noting that innovation and AI are considered engines of the economy. The exhibition represents a valuable opportunity to conclude deals and partnerships between Qatari and international companies in these fields.