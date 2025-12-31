403
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Iran, Venezuela Over Combat UAV Sales
(MENAFN) Washington imposed financial penalties Tuesday targeting 10 Iranian and Venezuelan actors accused of facilitating weapons transfers that American officials say pose direct threats to national security throughout the Americas.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Department of State issued coordinated announcements detailing how a Venezuelan firm allegedly participated in multi-million-dollar transactions involving Iranian-manufactured combat drones.
Additional targets face accusations of enabling supply chains that support Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle and ballistic missile infrastructure, according to official statements from both agencies.
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott declared: "The entities and individuals designated today demonstrate Iran is actively proliferating its combat UAVs and continues to procure missile-related items in violation of UN restrictions."
Pigott emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to restricting Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, preventing advancement of conventional and asymmetric weaponry, and blocking any path toward nuclear armament.
Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley stated: "We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran's military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system."
The Treasury Department warned that Iran's drone and missile operations endanger American and partner forces across the Middle East while disrupting vital Red Sea shipping lanes.
Tuesday's penalties followed President Donald Trump's Monday meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, where the president signaled readiness to back additional military action should Iran attempt reconstructing its missile programs.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded via X with a sharp warning: "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to any cruel aggression would be harsh and regret-inducing."
Regional tensions intensified following June hostilities. Israel conducted June 13 airstrikes across multiple Iranian locations—hitting nuclear installations and military targets—resulting in deaths of senior military leadership, nuclear personnel, and civilians. Nine days later, American forces struck Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.
Washington and Caracas remain locked in hostile relations, with Venezuelan officials consistently alleging American interference aimed at toppling the government while expanding military footprint regionally through operations Washington characterizes as counter-narcotics initiatives.
