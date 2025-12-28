Etherium Prospects Improve As Tom Lee Goes After $9K And Bitmine Invests $1B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Volatility Presented as Recovery Period

Lee responded to the pressure in the market that was preceded by a liquidation event in October 2025 and termed it as temporary liquidity disruption. He observed that in the past, normalization took time before the occurrence of similar events. Therefore, he identified the latest phase of the market as a recovery and not a structural failure. Lee indicated that Ethereum enjoyed a growing institutional interest in blockchain settlement systems. The conventional finance companies are still looking at the tokenization issuance of assets as a way of operating more efficiently. In addition, the activity that Ethereum has established helps it to stay in this transition.

Lee noted that the practical application of Ethereum gives its framework of valuation deeper significance than speculative cycles. Demand based on payments, settlement, and issue of assets is more likely to stay constant with time. Also, he indicated that long-term adoption would be able to sustain its valuations by 2026 and beyond. BitMine Immersion has significantly increased its Ethereum staking exposure in two days. According to on-chain statistics, this company held nearly 342,560 ETH valued at close to one billion dollars. The move was one of the biggest corporate staking moves made.

BitMine has over four million ETH, which is approximately 3.4 percent of the Ethereum supply, according to the disclosures of the company. Accumulation went on increasing on-chain balances. As a result, the company transferred a good share of the holdings to active network participation. Ethering staking is the core of its proof-of-stake consensus. Validators chain the ETH and authenticate blocks to secure transactions. Participants, in their turn, receive staking rewards and increase the stability of a network.

MAVAN Program Details

The staking is included in the Made in America Validator Network initiative of BitMine. The company had chosen three institutional partners to operate live pilot activities. Besides, BitMine will evaluate security, uptime, and reward performance prior to making any further commitment. The entire MAVAN system will be rolled out at the beginning of 2026. The project is aimed at long-term involvement as opposed to short-term trade plans.

