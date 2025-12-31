403
South Africa Condemns Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) South Africa’s envoy to the United Nations, Mathu Joyini, strongly criticized Israel’s recent decision to acknowledge Somaliland as “ironic and cynical,” pointing to West Jerusalem’s refusal to recognize Palestinian statehood.
During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday, Joyini emphasized the contradiction between Israel’s position and the broader international consensus.
She stated, “It is ironic and cynical that Israel wishes to be the only state to recognize Somaliland while at the same time rejecting recognition of the State of Palestine, which the overwhelming majority of UN member states have recognized as being legal in terms of international law.”
The session was convened at Somalia’s request after Israel announced on December 26 that it had become the first UN member nation to officially recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state. Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, has operated independently since 1991 but has not received recognition from any other government.
Joyini further contended that Israel’s actions undermine global standards, declaring, “Their actions that negate peace, such as the actions of the State of Israel therefore warrant condemnation.”
In a separate statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), through spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, echoed the criticism and reinforced South Africa’s opposition to Israel’s move.
