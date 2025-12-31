403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Releases Video of Downed Ukrainian Drone
(MENAFN) Moscow’s Defense Ministry has issued footage displaying one of the Ukrainian long-range drones that was intercepted during Kiev’s unsuccessful attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence early Monday.
According to the Russian military, all 91 UAVs launched against the presidential compound in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 28–29 were destroyed.
In the video released Wednesday, a Russian serviceman explained that the captured drone was a Ukrainian-produced Chaklun-V reconnaissance and strike UAV that had been altered.
He noted that the aircraft was hit in its tail section by Russian air defenses but remained largely intact, calling this a “unique” occurrence.
The serviceman further revealed that the drone’s unexploded warhead was “packed with a large amount of striking elements and was intended to eliminate personnel and civilian targets.”
In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry declared it had “presented irrefutable evidence of a terrorist attack planned by the Kiev regime on the Russian President’s residence.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, has denied that the drone assault took place, with the ministry claiming he is “either unaware of the actual situation or is simply lying as he usually does.”
According to the Russian military, all 91 UAVs launched against the presidential compound in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 28–29 were destroyed.
In the video released Wednesday, a Russian serviceman explained that the captured drone was a Ukrainian-produced Chaklun-V reconnaissance and strike UAV that had been altered.
He noted that the aircraft was hit in its tail section by Russian air defenses but remained largely intact, calling this a “unique” occurrence.
The serviceman further revealed that the drone’s unexploded warhead was “packed with a large amount of striking elements and was intended to eliminate personnel and civilian targets.”
In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry declared it had “presented irrefutable evidence of a terrorist attack planned by the Kiev regime on the Russian President’s residence.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, has denied that the drone assault took place, with the ministry claiming he is “either unaware of the actual situation or is simply lying as he usually does.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment