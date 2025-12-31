403
Zelensky Comments on Drone Strike Condemnations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has sharply criticized India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other nations for denouncing what they described as an attempted drone strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the Novgorod Region.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev deployed 91 long-range drones toward Putin’s residence during the night of December 28–29. All of the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted, resulting in no injuries or damage. Zelensky, however, rejected claims that Ukraine was behind the attack.
“It is confusing and unpleasant that some countries, like India, the UAE, and a few others, condemned what they claim were our drone strikes on Putin’s residence — which didn’t even happen,” Zelensky told reporters during an online press briefing on Tuesday.
He further questioned, “Where is their condemnation of the fact that our children are being bombed and people are being killed all this time? I don’t hear India, frankly, nor the United Arab Emirates.”
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he was “deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation.”
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he was “deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation.”
