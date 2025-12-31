403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu to Honor Trump with Israeli Award
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans to present the Israel Prize, the nation’s most prestigious civilian distinction, to US President Donald Trump. This marks the first occasion the award will be granted to a non-Israeli or a sitting foreign head of state.
Following a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, Netanyahu explained that the decision reflects “overwhelming sentiment” in Israel regarding the American president’s support for the country.
The announcement breaks a 72-year tradition of recognizing Israeli citizens for exceptional achievements and comes after Trump was excluded from the Nobel Peace Prize shortlist earlier this year.
“President Trump has broken so many conventions,” Netanyahu commented, adding that Israel had therefore chosen to “break a convention, too.”
Trump, a close ally of Netanyahu and a strong supporter of Israel, described the honor as “surprising and very much appreciated.”
Although the Israel Prize typically requires nominees to be citizens or residents of Israel for at least three years, exceptions exist for individuals who have made a “special contribution towards the Jewish people,” according to a media outlet.
Back in October, Netanyahu praised Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend ever” after Hamas released the final 20 surviving hostages from the October 7, 2023 attacks, part of a Gaza peace agreement brokered by the US president and his team.
Following a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, Netanyahu explained that the decision reflects “overwhelming sentiment” in Israel regarding the American president’s support for the country.
The announcement breaks a 72-year tradition of recognizing Israeli citizens for exceptional achievements and comes after Trump was excluded from the Nobel Peace Prize shortlist earlier this year.
“President Trump has broken so many conventions,” Netanyahu commented, adding that Israel had therefore chosen to “break a convention, too.”
Trump, a close ally of Netanyahu and a strong supporter of Israel, described the honor as “surprising and very much appreciated.”
Although the Israel Prize typically requires nominees to be citizens or residents of Israel for at least three years, exceptions exist for individuals who have made a “special contribution towards the Jewish people,” according to a media outlet.
Back in October, Netanyahu praised Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend ever” after Hamas released the final 20 surviving hostages from the October 7, 2023 attacks, part of a Gaza peace agreement brokered by the US president and his team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment