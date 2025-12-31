Planning A New Year Movie Night? Here Are 20 Must-Watch Films For 2026 Countdown

As people prepare to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026, Rotten Tomatoes has curated a special list of 20 films ideal for watching on New Year's Eve. The selection looks back at movies that either revolve entirely around New Year celebrations or feature memorable scenes set during the holiday, offering viewers a wide range of choices for the occasion.

The films are ranked according to their Tomatometer scores, which are based on critical reviews. The list spans several genres, including sequels, romantic comedies, Oscar-nominated dramas, and timeless classics. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the list is meant to help audiences end the year on a high note, even if they only manage to watch one or two films.

Movie List

Topping the list is Sunset Boulevard (1950) with a 98 percent score, a film that critics have long regarded as one of the greatest portrayals of Hollywood ever made. Close behind is The Godfather Part II (1974), holding a 96 percent rating and widely recognised for redefining what a film sequel could achieve.

Phantom Thread (2017), with a score of 91 percent, earns its place for its powerful performances and emotionally layered storytelling. The romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... (1989) follows with an 88 percent rating and is particularly remembered for its iconic New Year's Eve scene.

Ocean's Eleven (2001), rated at 83 percent, is included for its slick style and fast-paced narrative, while Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), which opens on New Year's Day with personal resolutions, holds a 79 percent score. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994), both rated at 75 percent, make the list due to their emotionally resonant New Year moments.

At number nine is Happy New Year, Colin Burstead (2018), with an 86 percent score, focusing on intense family dynamics during a New Year celebration. The Poseidon Adventure (1972), rated at 81 percent, is also featured as its entire storyline unfolds during a New Year's Eve catastrophe at sea.

Further down the list are films such as Mermaids, Strange Days, and High School Musical, all of which include New Year themes or scenes. Modern and romantic titles like I Hate New Year's, Sex and the City, and Holidate also find a place despite receiving lower critic scores.

Despite widespread discussion about challenges facing the film industry, Rotten Tomatoes suggests that New Year-themed releases continue to attract audiences. Recent films like Y2K (2024) have performed strongly with viewers even though critical responses were mixed. Similarly, movies such as Four Rooms and New Year's Eve, which rank among the lowest on the Tomatometer, remain popular with audiences. Rotten Tomatoes advises viewers to watch trailers or clips before making their final New Year viewing choice.