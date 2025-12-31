Vijayan Govt Will Return To Power: Vellappally Natesan

MENAFN - IANS) Varkala Dec 31 (IANS) Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, one of Kerala's most influential community leaders, said on Wednesday that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government would return to power in the next Assembly elections, while also triggering a fresh political controversy after losing his temper during his interaction with the media over his remarks on Malappuram district.

The incident occurred when journalists sought clarification on his claim that the SNDP does not run a single educational institution in Malappuram or other parts of Malabar.

Vellappally, who was addressing the media after attending the Sivagiri Theerthadanam Mahasammelanam, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reacted angrily to persistent questioning.

He pushed aside the microphone of a TV journalist and attempted to grab it, prompting security personnel to step in and defuse the situation.

Beginning his interaction with the media on a political note, Vellappally asserted that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government would return to power.

He defended his proximity to the Chief Minister, asking what was wrong with travelling in the same car as him, and questioned whether objections would have been raised had it been someone from an“upper caste”.

His remarks were widely seen as reflecting his long-standing cordial relationship with Vijayan, in contrast to his strained ties with former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

Vellappally then launched a sharp attack on the CPI, accusing its leaders of betrayal for criticising the government after remaining part of the ruling front for a decade.

It was following these remarks that journalists raised questions about his Malappuram comments.

Responding, Vellappally said it was a fact that the SNDP had no educational institutions in Malappuram, Wayanad or Kasaragod.

While land was available, he said, the organisation had not received the required government permissions.

When questioned about whether such efforts had been pursued over the past nine years, he became visibly agitated, culminating in the confrontation with the media.

Natesan, who has led the powerful Ezhava community organisation for nearly three decades, is known for his blunt and combative political style.

While he has often targeted Congress leaders, his political positioning has drawn attention due to his son Tushar Vellappally heading the BDJS, the second-largest ally of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

Despite this alliance, the BJP national leadership has so far declined to grant Tushar a Rajya Sabha berth or a Union ministerial post.

Significantly, Vellappally recently voiced dissatisfaction with the BDJS's alliance with the BJP, remarking that despite years of association,“nothing has come out of it except worn-out footwear”-a comment that underscored growing unease within the alliance and added context to his latest outburst.