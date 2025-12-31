TN Contract Nurses End Protest After Govt Assures Permanent Appointments

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Contract nurses, recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) in Tamil Nadu, have called off their prolonged protest after the state government assured them of permanent appointments and other long-pending benefits.

The agitation, which continued for several days across the state, culminated in a breakthrough following talks with senior government officials and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Thousands of nurses working in government hospitals and primary health centres had been staging continuous protests, demanding regularisation of their services.

The protesters, largely appointed on a temporary basis through the MRB, had been seeking permanent status for several years.

On December 18, hundreds of nurses gathered in Chennai, staging a major demonstration near Chepauk, asserting that despite years of service, their demands remained unaddressed.

According to the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association, the issue dates back nearly a decade.

Between 2014 and 2015, the MRB recruited nurses on a temporary basis, assuring them that they would be regularised after two years of service.

Since then, around 15,300 nurses have been appointed through this route. While nearly 7,000 of them have since been absorbed into permanent posts, around 8,300 continue to work on a contractual basis.

The protesting nurses pointed out that the DMK, while in opposition, had promised in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto to regularise all temporary nurses.

Clause 356 of the manifesto specifically assured the filling up of vacant posts in government hospitals and the regularisation of contract-based doctors and nurses.

However, as the government nears the end of its term, the nurses alleged that the promise remained unfulfilled.

The agitation intensified when police presence at protest sites outnumbered the demonstrators, with several nurses alleging intimidation.

Despite this, the protesters continued their agitation, including a hunger strike in Chennai.

After talks with senior officials failed initially, the government held detailed discussions with representatives of the nurses' associations on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's instructions.

Following these discussions, Health Minister Subramanian announced that the government would initiate steps to regularise contract nurses in phases.

He confirmed that over 1,000 nurses would be absorbed into permanent posts immediately, with further appointments to follow.

Pending promotions would also be cleared, and new posts created where required.

Accepting the government's assurance, the nurses' associations announced the withdrawal of their protest, expressing hope that the commitments would be implemented without delay.