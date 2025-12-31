Mihira: A Kathak Ode To Meera Bai's Devotion At India Habitat Centre

Anjana Welfare Society presented its dance theatre production "Mihira", a captivating confluence of art, devotion, and storytelling at the India Habitat Centre on Tuesday evening in New Delhi. The Kathak performance, led by Maya Kulshrestha, portrayed the life of Meera Bai, the devoted Krishna mystic poet, celebrating India's cultural heritage and the spiritual strength of women.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by distinguished guests, followed by a mesmerising Kathak performance portraying the life of Meera Bai, the Rajasthani princess.

A Timeless Tale of Art and Empowerment

Maya Kulshrestha described "Mihira" as "a timeless story. "Mihira is a timeless story, and when we talk about Meera, we cannot say it is merely about bhakti, art, or women's empowerment; it is also a flavour of beauty and aesthetics and a synonym for power," said Maya.

Performer Kashish added, "I believe Kathak is an art form through which we can convey our emotions and feelings to people, and through its storytelling, we connect with them."

The event was attended by several distinguished figures, including KG Suresh, Director of the India Habitat Centre, and Amarendra Khatua, former Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), among others.

Audience Applauds Cultural Revival

Visitors appreciated the initiative by the Anjana Foundation and the Government of India to promote classical dance forms such as Kathak and encourage youth to embrace Indian culture.

"This has been a part of our ancient culture for a long time. However, today, due to globalisation, we see people shifting towards Western art forms and trends. With the way the government is promoting our art forms today, this will definitely bring people back to their roots, back to Indian culture," said Deeksh, who attended the event.

Another visitor, Aman, added, "Today's generation is quite interested in exploring new things. Many times, we choose to expand our horizons and look beyond our own surroundings. However, if we explore our own culture, we will find diverse languages, dance forms, and many other fascinating aspects enough to take a lifetime to understand. For this, we need to provide the youth with platforms where they can learn and participate."

The event reaffirmed the enduring power of India's classical arts, inviting audiences to rediscover their cultural roots while inspiring young minds to preserve, explore, and celebrate the nation's rich artistic and spiritual legacy.

