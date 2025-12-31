403
Air China to purchase Airbus A320neo jets in multi-billion-dollar deal
(MENAFN) Air China announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 60 A320neo aircraft in a deal valued at approximately $9.53 billion. The jets are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032, the airline said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The purchase, which also involves a subsidiary of Air China, requires shareholder approval and confirmation from relevant government authorities. The airline stated the acquisition aligns with its development plan, addresses market demand, and will help optimize its fleet structure while ensuring long-term capacity replenishment.
The deal follows similar purchases by other Chinese carriers: Spring Airlines plans to acquire 30 A320neo jets for $4.128 billion, and Juneyao Airlines intends to buy 25 A320 aircraft for roughly $4.1 billion. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) also recently placed a firm order for 30 A320neo Family jets to meet growing customer demand.
