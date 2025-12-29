IND-W Vs SL-W, 4Th T20I: 6 BIG Records Shattered In Team India's 30-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

Team India took an unassailable 4-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 30-run win in the 4th T20I. Fifties from Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) powered India to 221/2, their highest T20I total, with Mandhana reaching 10,000 runs.

Team India extended their dominance over Sri Lanka in the ongoing five-match Women's T20I series by taking an unassailable 4-0 lead with a thrilling 30-run win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 28.

After posting a total of 221/2, thanks to fifties by Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79), and a quickfire knock of 40 off 16 balls by Richa Ghosh, India restricted Sri Lanka to 191/6 in 20 overs, despite a fighting 52 from Chamari Athapaththu in the chase. Vaishnavi Sharma led India's bowling attack with figures of 2/24 at an economy rate of 6 in four overs. Arundhati Reddy picked up the two wickets while conceding 42 in four overs.

During India's 30-run win over Sri Lanka, several records were shattered during the fourth Women's T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Team India recorded their highest total in the Women's T20Is, posting a score of 221/2 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue's previous best total in T20Is is 217/4 against West Indies at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Team India's 221/2 stands as their highest total and the overall fourth-highest score by a full-member nation in Women's T20I history. This was the fourth instance of Team India registering 200+ totals in a Women's T20I innings, highlighting their growing dominance in the shortest format of the game.

The fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka witnessed a run-fest, with both teams piling up runs across 40 overs. After the Women in Blue posted a solid total of 221/2, Sri Lanka responded with 191/6, falling 31 runs short of the 222-run target set by the hosts. India and Sri Lanka combined to score 412 runs, the second-highest aggregate by a full-member nation in a Women's T20I match. This is the third instance where both teams combined to score over 400 runs in a Women's T20I match.

The fourth T20I against Sri Lanka witnessed India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma sharing a 162-run stand for the opening wicket at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This is India's highest partnership for the opening wicket in Women's T20Is, with Mandhana and Shafali shattering their own previous best 143-run opening partnership in the format. The pair holds the record for the top three opening partnerships for Team India in the history of Women's T20Is.

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana had yet another record-breaking outing in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka. During her scintillating comeback knock of 80 off 46 balls, the 29-year-old completed 10,000 international runs, becoming the second Indian batter after former captain Mithali Raj and the fourth overall after Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards to achieve this historic feat. Moreover, Smriti Mandhana shattered her own record for the most international runs in a calendar year, amassing 1659 runs in 2024. This year, Mandhana has amassed 1703 in 32 innings so far.

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma became the first ever duo in the history of Women's T20Is to amass 3000 runs in partnerships. Their 162-run opening partnership in the fourth T20I took them past the 3000-run mark as a pair, making them the first duo to achieve this milestone in the Women's T20Is. Mandhana and Shafali shared 3107 partnership runs, including 4 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 37.43 in 86 innings.

Richa Ghosh walked in to bat at No.3 after Shafali Verma's dismissal and unleashed an absolute carnage on Sri Lanka's bowling attack, playing a quickfire knock of 40 off 16 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 250. This is the second-highest strike rate by a batter in a Women's T20I innings, among those who faced more than 10 balls. Ghosh also holds the record for the highest strike rate of 257.14, achieved when she scored 54 off 21 balls against the West Indies in 2019.