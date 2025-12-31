403
UAE Concludes Military Role in Yemen
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared the end of its military involvement in Yemen as tensions escalate in the country’s southern regions.
The Ministry of Defense stated: “Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defense announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners.”
The ministry highlighted that the UAE has been part of the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 “in support of legitimacy in Yemen, to back international efforts to combat terrorist organizations, and to help achieve security and stability in the brotherly country of Yemen.” It emphasized that Emirati forces “made great sacrifices to achieve these goals.”
According to the statement, UAE troops had already withdrawn in 2019 after completing designated missions “within the agreed official frameworks,” leaving only “specialized teams within counterterrorism efforts and in coordination with relevant international partners.”
Abdulla Mohammed Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the UAE National Media Office, explained that Abu Dhabi’s policy is guided by “wisdom rather than emotion,” underscoring that ties with Saudi Arabia “are rooted in blood, shared sacrifices, and a joint future.”
He added: “What binds us to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes beyond geography and politics; it is blood intermingled on the battlefield, a history written in sacrifice, and a future we envision only together.”
Al Hamed dismissed claims that the UAE is fueling conflict, insisting such accusations “do not align with the realities on the ground.”
