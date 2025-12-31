403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Nations, Japan, Canada Voice Concerns Over Gaza
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, eight European countries, along with Japan and Canada, expressed "serious concerns" about the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
In a collective statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK highlighted the "catastrophic" situation in the blockaded territory.
The statement pointed to dire living conditions, worsened by winter, noting that 1.3 million Gazans remain in urgent need of shelter. It referenced the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, released earlier in December, as evidence of the ongoing desperation.
While acknowledging the ceasefire in Gaza, the ministers stressed that they will not overlook the suffering of civilians. They urged Israel to allow the UN, its partners, and NGOs to continue their essential work and to remove excessive restrictions on imports deemed to have dual use.
The statement warned that many established international NGOs face deregistration due to Israel’s new requirements, which could force humanitarian operations in Gaza and the West Bank to shut down within 60 days.
"This would have a severe impact on access to essential services including healthcare," the ministers cautioned.
In a collective statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK highlighted the "catastrophic" situation in the blockaded territory.
The statement pointed to dire living conditions, worsened by winter, noting that 1.3 million Gazans remain in urgent need of shelter. It referenced the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, released earlier in December, as evidence of the ongoing desperation.
While acknowledging the ceasefire in Gaza, the ministers stressed that they will not overlook the suffering of civilians. They urged Israel to allow the UN, its partners, and NGOs to continue their essential work and to remove excessive restrictions on imports deemed to have dual use.
The statement warned that many established international NGOs face deregistration due to Israel’s new requirements, which could force humanitarian operations in Gaza and the West Bank to shut down within 60 days.
"This would have a severe impact on access to essential services including healthcare," the ministers cautioned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment