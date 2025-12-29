Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Reunite For Anees Bazmee's Next Comedy Project

As 2025 comes to a close, there's some awesome news for Akshay Kumar's fans. The 58-year-old superstar has a fantastic comedy film lined up. The special thing is that it's being produced by the legendary South producer, Dil Raju.

Reports say Anees Bazmee will direct Akshay's new action-comedy. They last worked together 14 years ago on 'Thank You' (2011), after hits like 'Welcome' and 'Singh Is Kinng'.

Vidya Balan is reportedly Akshay Kumar's heroine, reuniting them after 7 years. They last appeared together in 'Mission Mangal' (2019).

Akshay Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and Vidya Balan will start shooting this new film in January 2026. Principal photography is set to begin in Mumbai on January 19, 2026.

The film will reportedly have two heroines. Vidya Balan is one, but the second is a secret. It's a mystery plot in Anees Bazmee's signature comedic and emotional style.

Reports suggest this is a remake of the 2025 Telugu hit 'Sankrantiki Vastunam'. Producer Dil Raju says it's not a full remake but a new take on the basic concept. No release date yet.