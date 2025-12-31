Rishab Shetty Treats With Throwback Glimpses Of His Family Trip To Goa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sandalwood heartthrob Rishab Shetty treated his InstaFam with some lovely throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa.

In a joint post with his better half, Pragathi Shetty, the 'Kantara' actor shared a set of photos of the two having a great time in Goa with their two little munchkins -son Ranvit Shetty and daughter Raadya Shetty.

Looking stylish in a breezy shirt, black trousers, and a bandana, Rishab posed with his family on what seemed to be a yacht.

"Throwback to the Goa trip (sic)," 'the 'Kirik Party' maker wrote the caption.

From saying something in their son's ears, to simply admiring the vast sea in front of them, to enjoying a candid laugh with the kids, these images capture a wholesome family holiday.

During his visit to Goa, Rishab also met the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the two shared their views on cinema, the state's cultural heritage, and its ongoing development initiatives.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rishab posted a couple of pictures from the meet at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, in Panjim, where he was also accompanied by his better half, Pragathi.

In the caption, the Kannada star revealed that he was pleasantly surprised by the Chief Minister's insights on Goa's growing creative ecosystem. He added that they also talked about the state's vibrant cultural spirit.

“Had a wonderful time with the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, @drpramodpsawant Ji, at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim. Our conversation about Goa, cinema, development, and the state's rich cultural spirit was insightful,” Rishab captioned the post.

On the professional front, Rishab recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of "Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1”.

A prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara", the project also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles along with others.