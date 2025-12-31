Quick Capture Of Zaporizhzhia Is Impossible Russian Propaganda Creates Illusion For West - CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

“Russian propaganda resources are conducting a cognitive operation against the backdrop of fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, aimed primarily at Western audiences. The Russians are using the fighting to create the illusion in the media that the city of Zaporizhzhia can be quickly captured, even though this is impossible in reality,” the statement said.

As noted by the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Defense Forces officer Andrii Kovalenko, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is thus“trying to show that he is allegedly breaking through the front lines and is capable of taking the regional center in the near future.”

“In reality, Russia is using only the informational component of the fighting, while the combat zone is located in swampy terrain with natural obstacles in the form of water bodies, which makes it impossible, even theoretically, for the Russians to break through to Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces are eliminating the Russians every day,” the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

The center emphasized that such actions by the Russian Federation are an attempt to raise the stakes and undermine peace efforts, as well as a demonstration of unwillingness to end the war.

As reported by Ukrinform, this morning, December 30, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with three guided aerial bombs. The shelling caused destruction.