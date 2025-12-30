Golf's Golden Year: Top 7 Unforgettable Moments Of 2025

Golf owned the sporting spotlight in 2025, delivering drama and unforgettable storylines across the UAE and beyond. From season-opening fireworks at the Emirates Golf Club to history being written on the DP World Tour at the JGE, the year had it all - big wins, bold performances and moments that continue to resonate.

Khaleej Times Golf was there every step of the way, capturing the stories as they happened to bring them to you. Here, we count down seven of the biggest golf moments of 2025, celebrating the players, performances and turning points that shaped a year when the sport truly ruled the UAE's sporting landscape.

Settle in and enjoy a look back at what has been a truly remarkable season.

Fitzpatrick's DP World Championship triumph over McIlroy still reverberates through Dubai

High drama as the Englishman edges out McIlroy who secured a seventh Race to Dubai title and cemented his place among Europe's golfing greats

McIlroy secures seventh Race to Dubai title, cementing his Dubai legacy year

The world No.2 moved past the legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros and is now one closer to Colin Montgomerie's all-time record of eight Order of Merit titles

Hatton holds nerve to clinch Dubai title from Hillier

'A dream come true,' smiled Hatton who equalled Jon Rahm's record of five Rolex Series wins

A landmark moment for UAE golf as Ahmad Skaik steps into the professional ranks

The UAE's top amateur signs off after a decade of national success, taking his next step into the professional game with the Emirates Golf Federation's full backing

Rai's play-off win over Fleetwood sets up thrilling DP World Tour Championship debut

The Englishman started the week 55th on the season-long standings, needing a big week to book his spot at next week's DP World Tour finale, and now he heads there as the most recent winner

Rayhan Thomas secures 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Card, moves closer to PGA dream

After navigating a grueling PGA Tour Qualifying School, the Dubai-born talent has earned a guaranteed starts for next season and eyes a fast start in his quest for a PGA Tour card

Puig becomes first Spanish winner of the Australian PGA Championship after Seve

Spain's rising star claims his maiden DP World Tour title with a thrilling 18-under-par finish at Royal Queensland Golf Club, kicking off the 2026 season in style

