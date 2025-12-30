Tripura Police Arrests Man Linked To JMB Offshoot In Joint Operation

In a coordinated intelligence-led operation, Tripura Police, Assam Police, and central intelligence agencies arrested a 33-year-old man linked to a banned extremist network in Tripura, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Jagir Miah, son of Hanif Miah and resident of Jaipur village under West Police Station limits, was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday. He was wanted in connection with STF Police Station case, registered under multiple sections, such as of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including those related to unlawful assembly and abetment, along with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jagir Miah is an active member of "Imam Mahmude Kafila," an offshoot organisation described by investigators as an ideological extension of JMB (Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh). Agartala West PS OC, Rana Chatterjee, said his association with the group was facilitated through digital communication platforms, including WhatsApp, indicating efforts at online radicalisation and coordination. Following his arrest, the accused was taken into police custody for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Candle Marches Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

Meanwhile, people in Agartala organised a candle march to seek justice for Anjel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura, who was attacked in Uttarakhand's Dehradun in December and later died in hospital during treatment. A large number of people participated in the march, urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident. Protesters demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma Committee, said that thousands had gathered to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. He stated that the march was organised to condemn the brutal killing and to press for stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

In addition to Agartala, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a candle march in New Delhi, demanding justice in the case. (ANI)

