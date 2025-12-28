Qatar Scored In Global Rankings, Economic Strength This Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar continues to move confidently along a robust path of development and nation-building towards a bright future, ensuring that every citizen is equipped to excel, contribute meaningfully, and distinguish themselves at the highest level.

National institutions remain committed to translating Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2030) into tangible outcomes, reflecting a sustained drive towards comprehensive and sustainable development.

In recent years, the country has made significant progress in energy, infrastructure, education, healthcare and social welfare, while strengthening its position as an attractive investment hub in competitive sectors such as technology and tourism.

Guided by the leadership's enduring belief that“Qatar deserves the best from its citizens”, the nation has pressed ahead with major national projects, reinforcing its standing as a model of ambition and achievement.

Economic indicators underscore this trajectory, highlighting steady growth, strong financial performance, and rising international reserves and foreign currency assets at the Qatar Central Bank by the end of 2024.

Qatar's sovereign credit rating has remained high among leading global credit rating agencies, reaffirming the resilience of the national economy and its status as a safe and stable destination for investment.

On the global stage, Qatar ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and 27th worldwide in the 2025 Global Peace Index, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in Australia, advancing two places from its 2024 ranking.

The country has maintained regional leadership in the index from 2015 to 2025, achieving advanced global rankings and outperforming many developed nations.

The index also ranked Qatar eighth globally and first in the Arab world among the safest and most socially secure countries, placing it within the world's top ten.

Qatar recorded another milestone by ranking ninth globally in the 2025 Global Competitiveness Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, marking its first entry into the top ten.

The report assesses 67 economies based on more than 330 indicators across four pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

Significant gains were recorded in business efficiency, with Qatar rising from 11th to fifth globally, reflecting reforms to enhance labour market flexibility, support entrepreneurship, and empower the private sector. The country maintained seventh place globally in both economic performance and government efficiency, while advancing three positions in infrastructure due to sustained investment in transport, education, healthcare, and digital systems.

Qatar also ranked among the top 20 countries globally in the 2025 Global Digital Competitiveness Index, covering 69 economies. It rose from 26th in 2024 to 20th in 2025, in line with QNV2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024–2030, which place digital transformation and innovation at the core of national development.

The country ranked 13th in Knowledge, 36th in Technology, and 14th in Future Readiness, reflecting strong human capital, advanced digital infrastructure, and adaptability to future demands.

Qatar won three awards at the GCC e-Government Award 2025, held in the State of Kuwait, in recognition of outstanding government initiatives in digital transformation and smart services.

In innovation, Qatar ranked 48th globally in the Global Innovation Index 2025 issued by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), advancing 22 positions over six years from 70th to 48th, highlighting its sustained commitment to research, development, and innovation.

The country led the Arab world and MENA region in the Numbeo Healthcare Index, ranking first regionally and 18th globally in the mid-2025 index, reflecting the high standard and continued advancement of its healthcare sector in line with NDS3.

In food security, Qatar ranked second in the Arab world and 24th globally in the Global Food Security Index 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen local production and reduce reliance on imports.

Qatar secured 22nd place globally in the Global Soft Power Index 2025 issued by Brand Finance, highlighting its growing international influence.

The country also achieved advanced rankings in public transport at global, Arab, and regional levels, according to the 2025“Transport Report in the Middle East and North Africa” published by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

During 2025, MWANI QATAR played a key role in strengthening maritime trade, handling more than 1.11 million standard containers (TEUs) during the first nine months of the year.

Hamad Port achieved first place in the Gulf region for the first time and ranked 11th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2024, issued by the World Bank in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport expanded its annual passenger capacity to more than 65mn following the completion of its latest expansion project. It retained the title of best airport in the Middle East for the 11th consecutive year and was named the world's best airport for shopping for the third consecutive year.

development nation building QNV2030 sustainable development