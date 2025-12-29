403
Tokyo Stocks Close Monday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Tokyo's equity markets delivered a divided performance Monday as currency fluctuations and central bank policy signals pulled sectors in opposing directions.
The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average declined 223.47 points, or 0.44 percent, closing at 50,526.92—down from Friday's finish. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index climbed 3.46 points, or 0.10 percent, settling at 3,426.52.
Export-oriented companies took losses as the yen strengthened, while financial institutions surged following the release of meeting minutes from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) most recent policy gathering, which amplified market expectations for accelerated interest rate increases.
Prime Market sectors showed sharp divergence. Rubber product manufacturers and mining companies experienced the steepest drops, whereas nonferrous metal producers and wholesale trading firms registered significant advances.
Currency traders witnessed the U.S. dollar retreat to the lower 156 yen range during Tokyo trading hours, with the yen drawing support from heightened anticipation of BOJ rate adjustments, market dealers reported.
Before the opening bell, the BOJ published its summary of opinions from the December 19 two-day policy session—the meeting during which officials elevated the benchmark rate to its highest level in three decades.
Market analysts characterized the summary as carrying a somewhat more aggressive monetary tightening stance than anticipated, reinforcing projections for additional rate hikes throughout the coming year. Banking sector equities and other financial shares advanced on investor optimism that continued BOJ rate increases will enhance their profit margins.
