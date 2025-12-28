403
Brazil's Economy Resists U.S. Tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared Tuesday that his nation is concluding 2025 on a positive trajectory, asserting that Washington's tariff measures have proven insignificant to Brazil's economic performance.
"The year is ending well. Food prices are falling, and people are once again able to afford things that had become more expensive. Even the tariffs imposed by the United States on Brazil ended up being irrelevant," Lula stated while discussing domestic conditions and bilateral relations with the United States.
The Brazilian leader emphasized his country's economic flexibility and strength amid Washington's evolving trade strategy and the resulting international commercial pressures and geopolitical strains.
On the home front, Lula pointed to steady gains in consumer purchasing capacity, particularly driven by declining food costs—a critical factor affecting households in lower economic brackets.
The president indicated this trend is fostering increasingly optimistic views of Brazil's economic and social landscape as the year approaches its conclusion.
Brazil's ability to weather external trade pressures while maintaining economic stability represents a significant development for Latin America's largest economy, which has navigated turbulent global markets throughout 2025.
