403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Deploys Over Fifty Satellites Aboard Soyuz-2.1b Rocket
(MENAFN) Russia's space authority Roscosmos confirmed Monday that it has successfully deployed 52 satellites aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, placing all spacecraft into their designated orbital positions.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off Sunday afternoon from the Vostochny Cosmodrome launch facility located in Russia's remote far eastern Amur Oblast, Roscosmos announced via its Telegram channel. The mission delivered two Aist-2T satellites alongside 50 additional spacecraft during a deployment sequence spanning approximately 5 hours.
The newly orbited technology is engineered for active operational lifespans of at least five years. Mission capabilities encompass diverse functions, from Earth remote sensing and electromagnetic radiation analysis to global maritime tracking and capturing transmissions from Internet of Things devices.
Roscosmos highlighted that the Aist-2T satellites are projected to capture 3D imagery of Earth's surface, empowering researchers to construct precise digital three-dimensional terrain models and enhance monitoring capabilities for fires, floods, and other planetary emergencies.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off Sunday afternoon from the Vostochny Cosmodrome launch facility located in Russia's remote far eastern Amur Oblast, Roscosmos announced via its Telegram channel. The mission delivered two Aist-2T satellites alongside 50 additional spacecraft during a deployment sequence spanning approximately 5 hours.
The newly orbited technology is engineered for active operational lifespans of at least five years. Mission capabilities encompass diverse functions, from Earth remote sensing and electromagnetic radiation analysis to global maritime tracking and capturing transmissions from Internet of Things devices.
Roscosmos highlighted that the Aist-2T satellites are projected to capture 3D imagery of Earth's surface, empowering researchers to construct precise digital three-dimensional terrain models and enhance monitoring capabilities for fires, floods, and other planetary emergencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment