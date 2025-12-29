403
Touadera Pursues Third Mandate as Central African Republic Heads to Polls
(MENAFN) On Sunday, citizens of the Central African Republic began participating in the nationwide elections, where the current head of state, Faustin-Archange Touadera, is aiming for a third mandate.
Electors are submitting their votes across multiple levels, including presidential, parliamentary, regional, and municipal contests.
Approximately 2.3 million individuals have the right to engage in the process at 6,762 voting centers, as reported by the National Elections Authority. Ballot stations are scheduled to shut at 1700GMT.
The presidential race has drawn seven contenders, with early outcomes anticipated on January 5. Observers suggest that Touadera, aged 68, is strongly positioned to secure victory.
Touadera initially assumed office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020, achieving 53.16% of ballots in the opening round.
A constitutional referendum in 2023 abolished restrictions on presidential terms and extended the tenure to seven years, enabling Touadera to compete once more.
He declared his intention to seek a third mandate during the congress of his political organization, the United Hearts Movement (MCU), in July.
Throughout his campaign, Touadera emphasized national safety, pledging to strengthen security following peace agreements signed with several armed factions.
Additionally, he committed to advancing infrastructure initiatives in education, healthcare, water supply, and electricity.
