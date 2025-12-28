Athiya Shetty Shares A Rare Childhood Memory With Brother Ahan Shetty, Calls Him 'Best Boy In The World'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, on Sunday, marked her brother Ahan Shetty's birthday with a heartwarming throwback from their childhood.

Sharing the rare memory on Instagram, the 'Hero' actress celebrated their close sibling bond and lovingly called Ahan the“best boy in the world.” Athiya dropped a couple of their photos and wrote,“Happy birthday to the best boy in the world, love you. May the sun shine brightest on you this year.”

The first childhood nostalgia image shows Ahan as a little boy sitting on Athiya's lap, with both smiling at the camera. The next photo features the brother-sister duo all grown up, posing together. Athiya also shared other endearing pictures featuring Ahan along with their parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, posing together.

Ahan Shetty also received a heartwarming birthday wish from his father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty. Sharing their endearing image, the proud father penned a note that read,“Nothing fills my heart more than watching you step into your own with grace and grit. So proud of the man you have become and all that awaits you.”

“And let me tell you one thing. The clock has quietly changed hands...and it's your time now. Happy Birthday my son @ahan.”

On the work front, Ahan is gearing up for the release of his next big project,“Border 2,” where he takes on the role of a Navy officer. For the unversed, Suniel had played a pivotal role in the original Border.

At the recently held teaser launch of Border 2, Ahan opened up about the guidance and advice he received from his father while preparing for the role. Ahan stated,“Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”