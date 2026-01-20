403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza families pledge support for Gaza Administration Committee
(MENAFN) Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip express full support for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, committing to safeguard its work and assist in overcoming obstacles to its humanitarian and relief operations, as stated by reports.
The announcement occurs during a solidarity gathering held at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, attended by representatives of Palestinian families, tribes, and clans.
Speaking at the event, Alaa al-Din Al-Aklouk, head of the Families’ Gathering, describes the committee’s establishment as a “pivotal national milestone” achieved through regional and international efforts. He notes that the committee faces “heavy and complex tasks,” particularly given the extensive damage from Israel’s war on Gaza over the past two years, which has destroyed infrastructure, worsened poverty, fueled hunger, and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Al-Aklouk calls for urgent action to deliver relief, clear debris, and launch a meaningful recovery and reconstruction process to restore hope for Gaza’s residents. He emphasizes that families and clans are prepared to support the committee with “all possible forms of assistance” and act as a form of popular oversight to ensure its effectiveness.
He stresses the importance of protecting the committee from political disputes that could hinder its work and calls for a broad political framework to shield the body. Al-Aklouk also highlights that the committee should be treated as a temporary framework, advocating for comprehensive elections to rebuild Palestinian legitimacy.
Hosni Al-Maghni, head of the Palestinian Clans Committees, adds that supporting the Gaza administration committee represents “a final opportunity that must not be squandered.”
The announcement occurs during a solidarity gathering held at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, attended by representatives of Palestinian families, tribes, and clans.
Speaking at the event, Alaa al-Din Al-Aklouk, head of the Families’ Gathering, describes the committee’s establishment as a “pivotal national milestone” achieved through regional and international efforts. He notes that the committee faces “heavy and complex tasks,” particularly given the extensive damage from Israel’s war on Gaza over the past two years, which has destroyed infrastructure, worsened poverty, fueled hunger, and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Al-Aklouk calls for urgent action to deliver relief, clear debris, and launch a meaningful recovery and reconstruction process to restore hope for Gaza’s residents. He emphasizes that families and clans are prepared to support the committee with “all possible forms of assistance” and act as a form of popular oversight to ensure its effectiveness.
He stresses the importance of protecting the committee from political disputes that could hinder its work and calls for a broad political framework to shield the body. Al-Aklouk also highlights that the committee should be treated as a temporary framework, advocating for comprehensive elections to rebuild Palestinian legitimacy.
Hosni Al-Maghni, head of the Palestinian Clans Committees, adds that supporting the Gaza administration committee represents “a final opportunity that must not be squandered.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment