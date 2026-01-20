Bengal BJP Announces Names Of Panel Chiefs, Two Sitting Mps Included

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of its various panel chiefs for the state, which includes two sitting Lok Sabha members.

According to the list issued by BJP's state president and the party's Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, the party's two-time Lok Sabha member from Bishunupur constituency in Bankura district, Saumitra Khan, has been named as the in-charge of the party's Yuva Morcha (youth wing) in the state.

Similarly, the party's two-time Lok Sabha member from Purulia constituency in Purulia district, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, has been named as the party's Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha.

Actress-turned-politician and the party's former Lok Sabha member from Hooghly constituency in Hooghly district, Locket Chatterjee, has been named as the in-charge of the Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) in West Bengal.

While Bapi Goswami had been named as the party's Kisan Morcha, Ajit Das is the new in-charge of the party's Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha in the state.

Khudiram Tudu has been named as the head of the party's Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, and Amitava Roy as the party's Minority Morcha.

With this announcement, the prolonged exercise of reshuffling the leadership as well as its mass organisations in the state has been completed. Last year, Samik Bhattacharya was unanimously elected as the new state president of the party, succeeding Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

Earlier this month, the BJP announced its new 35-member state committee in West Bengal, including 12 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 12 secretaries, one treasurer, two joint treasurers, one office secretary, and one joint office secretary.

The prominent names among 12 vice-presidents included the former Lok Sabha and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nishith Pramanik, fashion designer-turned-politician and party legislator Agnimitra Paul, party Lok Sabha member Manoj Tigga, party legislator Dipak Burman, and journalist-turned-politician Jagannath Chattopadhyay, among others.

The prominent names among the five new general secretaries included Saumitra Khan, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Locket Chatterjee. The Chief Whip of the BJP's legislative party in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, was then named as one of the secretaries.