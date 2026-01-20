403
France Says No to Trump's Gaza Peace Board Invitation
(MENAFN) France has rejected membership in US President Donald Trump's proposed "Board of Peace," a governance body designed to manage Gaza's post-conflict reconstruction and administration.
Washington extended invitations to dozens of global leaders, with reports indicating three-year memberships are available alongside a controversial $1 billion option for permanent seats. The initiative aims to operate parallel to a Palestinian technocratic government throughout a transitional phase.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot explained Paris's refusal centers on jurisdictional overreach. "Must say no because, at present, the charter of the Board of Peace extends beyond Gaza and therefore exceeds the scope of the peace plan endorsed by the United Nations," Barrot stated.
"As currently worded, the charter is incompatible with France's international commitments," Barrot said Monday, as quoted by media.
The White House characterized the board as essential for executing the 20-point framework that the UN Security Council approved last November.
Leadership will fall to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and presidential son-in-law and negotiator Jared Kushner.
Trump anticipates formal commitments from participating nations at Thursday's economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to media.
Multiple media sources report European officials harbor serious reservations about Trump's framework, with Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS characterizing the EU atmosphere as "very nervous and skeptical." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while backing the board conceptually, has confirmed diverging positions exist between Israel and Washington on implementation details.
The Kremlin confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation and is currently reviewing the proposal.
