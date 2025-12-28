403
EU Says Somalia Unity Key for Peace in Horn of Africa
(MENAFN) The European Union declared Saturday that upholding Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity is "key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region," one day after Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state.
In a statement, the bloc said it "reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," in line with its Constitution and the charters of the African Union and the UN.
The EU said it "encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences."
The statement underscores growing international concern over the breakaway region's quest for sovereignty, which Somalia's federal government continues to reject. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but has failed to secure widespread diplomatic recognition over three decades.
Israel's move represents a significant diplomatic shift in the disputed territory's status, potentially complicating regional dynamics across the Horn of Africa. The EU's swift response signals Brussels' commitment to preserving existing territorial boundaries and constitutional frameworks.
