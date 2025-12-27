Watch: UAE Creators Reunite Families, Rescue Kittens In '1 Billion Acts Of Kindness'

The UAE's 1 Billion Followers Summit has partnered with content creator MrBeast to launch the“1 Billion Acts of Kindness” campaign, supported by the Varkey Foundation, the non-profit arm of GEMS Education founded by Dubai-based businessman Sunny Varkey.

Launched on November 7, the campaign invites content creators worldwide to inspire their communities by contributing to one billion acts of kindness. Submissions were open through the official summit website until December 15.

Participants must include the hashtags #1BKindness and #1BillionSummit. Entries will be evaluated based on authenticity, storytelling, creativity, and positive impact by a panel from the 1 Billion Followers Summit, MBRGI, the Varkey Foundation, and Beast Industries.

Supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to foster a global culture of“kind” content, demonstrating how collective acts of kindness can create meaningful change.

After reviewing the submissions, MrBeast will announce the top 10 content creators with the most impactful acts at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, taking place January 9–11 in Dubai.

These creators will then collaborate with MrBeast and his team to continue spreading acts of kindness globally, with their efforts documented on MrBeast's platform.

Here are the top videos submitted by influencers under the #1BKindness hashtag on Instagram:

Khalid Al Ameri

Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri is known for his hilarious and engaging content, often celebrating the quirks and beauty of different cultures.

In this heartwarming video, Khalid surprised Maiza, who had worked for him for two and a half years and hadn't seen her family and children in over two years.

He flew her to Manila, Philippines on Christmas, telling her it's for a YouTube project but secretly planning a deeply personal meet.

Behind the scenes, Khalid orchestrated a touching family reunion, capturing the joyful and emotional moments on camera as Maiza embraced her children and extended family after years apart.

At the end, Maiza shared a heartfelt message, thanking Khalid and encouraging viewers to treat their employers with kindness, because even small acts of generosity can create truly unforgettable moments.

Dina Taji

Dina Taji, a Dubai-based content creator with over 100,000 followers and founder of DubaiStreetKitties, shared her inspiring journey in her #1BKindness video, highlighting her work rescuing and caring for street cats.

Every day after work, Dina feeds cats in industrial areas and other deserted spots, providing food, fresh water, and safe feeding stations.

She also tends to injured cats, treats illnesses, and ensures they have sheltered, insulated homes during harsh weather.

Over the years, Dina has established over 100 feeding stations and, alongside a friend, created DubaiStreetKitties, a safe space for cats of all breeds and conditions, from paralysed to blind, where they can thrive.

Today, the sanctuary is home to 400 cats available for adoption, bringing joy to both the animals and Dina's life.

Majd Alzakout

Majd Alzakout is an Arabic content creator based in Dubai, known for sharing engaging and uplifting videos with over a million followers.

In this clip, Majd captures a deeply emotional moment; he helps a young man fulfil his dream of reuniting with his mother and family in Damascus, Syria, after four long years apart.

The influencer surprised him by booking a flight just five hours in advance, documenting his journey and the family's heartfelt reactions along the way.

At the end, Majd shared a touching message - sometimes the simplest acts we do for people are so meaningful. Family, he reminded us, are the people we truly deserve to be with.

Hamada Shaqoura

Hamada Shaqoura, a food blogger and content creator from Gaza, is known for crafting inventive recipes from limited ingredients. Most of his cooking videos are silent, letting the food and the moments speak for themselves.

Hamada's videos, which often show him preparing and distributing meals to children in Gaza, have earned him hundreds of thousands of followers while offering a poignant glimpse into life in the war-torn city.

His video for the 1 Billion Summit recently surpassed one million views, featuring Egyptian-style shrimp fries, crispy potato sticks shaped like shrimp, stuffed with a little cheese and flavour.

Hamada explained,“It's one of those simple dishes that look fancy but come from almost nothing, just time and love.” The children couldn't stop smiling, calling the dish“zaaki” and“fancy” after every bite. In a place where ingredients are scarce, he says, creativity is what keeps the taste of joy alive.

A famine declared in Gaza in August came to an end due to improved access to humanitarian aid, the United Nations declared on December 19, but the organisation warned the food situation in the Palestinian territory remained dire.