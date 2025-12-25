Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2025: How To Watch Live, Streaming Details And Performers

MENAFN - Live Mint) Disney is once again making Christmas morning extra merry and magical. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2025 returns as a beloved holiday tradition, bringing festive cheer, dazzling performances and iconic Disney magic straight into homes around the world.

First aired in 1983, the special has grown from a simple parade broadcast into a star-studded celebration that families look forward to every Christmas.

A beloved Christmas tradition since 1983

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade began as a way to share the enchantment of Disney Parks with viewers during the holidays. Over four decades later, it has evolved into a grand showcase featuring beloved characters, spectacular floats, musical performances and heartwarming moments that define Christmas morning television.

When does the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade air?

The 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on Christmas morning, Thursday (December 25), on ABC at 10:00 a.m. EST.

India timing: 8:30 p.m. IST

Viewers with a valid login can watch live via ABC or the ABC app.

Where to stream the 2025 Disney Christmas Day Parade online?

The parade will also be available online:

-Disney+

-Hulu

-Disney YouTube channel

Streaming time: 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST

If you miss the live broadcast, the special will be available to stream through January 4, 2026.

Who are the hosts of the 2025 Disney Christmas Parade?

The festive event is hosted by:

-Alfonso Ribeiro

-Ginnifer Goodwin

-Maia Kealoha serves as the parade correspondent, offering behind-the-scenes moments and updates as the celebration unfolds.

As usual, performances are staged across iconic Disney locations including Main Street, U.S.A., Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Full performer lineup and songs

Gwen Stefani –“White Christmas” (Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Resort)

Coco Jones –“This Christmas” (Millennium Falcon, Galaxy's Edge, Disney's Hollywood Studios)

Iam Tongi –“The Christmas Song” (Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Hawai'i)

Lady A –“Winter Wonderland” (World Celebration Gardens, EPCOT)

Nicole Scherzinger –“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Resort)

Mariah the Scientist –“Please Come Home for Christmas” (Tree of Life, Disney's Animal Kingdom)

Bebe Rexha –“Last Christmas” (Cinderella Castle, Magic Kingdom Park)

Movie previews during the Christmas Parade

The holiday special also offers exclusive sneak peeks at two upcoming Disney films:

-Pixar's“Hoppers”

-Live-action remake of“Moana”

Both films are slated for theatrical release in 2026.

