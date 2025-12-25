Chinese Tourism Flow To Azerbaijan Surges By Half Year-On-Year - Ambassador
"Thanks to the visa-free regime, the number of mutual tourist visits between our countries continues to grow steadily," the ambassador noted.
She also highlighted a growing interest in the Chinese language and culture among the Azerbaijani population, particularly among the youth.
"An increasing number of Azerbaijani universities are incorporating Chinese language courses into their educational programs," Lu Mei added.
To note, due to visa-free travel and more flights, Chinese tourists rank among the top 10 nations from which visitors come to Azerbaijan. By October 2025, the number of visitors had risen to over 57,000, making China a key rising market. Although Iran, Russia, and Turkey typically hold the top spot overall, China's remarkable growth has cemented its place in the top 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment