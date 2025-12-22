Tripura CM Saha Stresses Kaladan Project, Multimodal Corridor Strength

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday emphasised the implementation of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and strengthening the multimodal corridors connecting the North Eastern region with the rest of India and neighbouring countries.

According to CMO Tripura, he also stressed that the region should be developed as a gateway to the Bay of Bengal and ASEAN countries through integrated logistics hubs, freight rail, and integrated energy and digital infrastructure.

Task Force Convenes on Regional Development

CM Saha made these remarks during the third meeting of the High-Level Task Force for Infrastructure and Connectivity Development in the North Eastern States. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually chaired the meeting. In addition to the Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), senior officials from the DoNER Ministry and the North Eastern States, including Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, were present and participated in the discussions. According to CMO Tripura, Tripura Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Planning Secretary L. T. Darlong, Industries and Commerce Director Dr. Deepak Kumar, and other senior officials attended the virtual meeting held in the conference hall of the Tripura Institution for Transformation office.

CM Saha Presents Comprehensive Strategy

During the meeting, Saha noted that states in the Northeastern region have significant growth and developmental potential. In this regard, the Northeastern states will need to work collectively to further develop their infrastructure and communication systems.

The Chief Minister stated that it is necessary to take coordinated steps to address the challenges faced by the North Eastern states in road, rail, air, waterways, electricity, gas, and digital connectivity.

He also presented a comprehensive outline of the Task Force's proposed strategy for developing infrastructure and communication systems in the North-Eastern states. He said this outline was prepared by considering the region's current infrastructure, identifying constraints, and keeping future requirements in mind.

Focus on Priority Areas

During the meeting, the Chief Minister laid special emphasis on identifying priority areas for the development of the North Eastern states, including regional infrastructure macro-grids, power, oil, natural gas, tourism, border trade space, etc., and presented the proposed outline for the development of these areas through the report.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that, with the combined efforts of the North Eastern states and coordination between the Centre and the states, the development and improvement of connectivity in the North Eastern region will make it a gateway to South East Asia.

Union Minister Praises State's Integrated Planning

In the meeting, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia highly appreciated CM Manik Saha and the state government for the extensive preparation, integrated planning, and foresight reflected in the Task Force's report. (ANI)

