Year Ender 2025: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal To Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani 10 Celebrity Marriages Of The Year

Year Ender 2025: For several celebs from movies and TV, 2025 was very special like Hina Khan and Avika Gor. A new phase began in many celebs' lives. Some started a new journey in life, while others found their perfect match. Many celebs got married

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana married in November after 23 years of living together. Avika Gor wed boyfriend Milind Chandwani on a reality show set in September.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in December; it's a second marriage for both. Prateik Babbar wed Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony in February.

Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni had a private wedding in June. Famous TV actress Hina Khan had a registered marriage with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the same month.

Prajakta Koli married boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in February after dating for 13 years. Sara Khan wed Krish Pathak in December, following both Hindu and Muslim rituals.

Singer Armaan Malik married influencer Aashna Shroff in an intimate January wedding. Baalveer actor Dev Joshi wed his girlfriend Aarti in a private ceremony in Nepal in February.