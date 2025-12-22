Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Extreme Cold Wave Grips Telugu States Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures are dropping drastically in the Telugu states. The capital city, Hyderabad, is experiencing bone-chilling cold winds. And there's no need to even mention the fog

India is shivering from the cold. The situation is dire in the Himalayan regions with heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures. The IMD warns of potential snowstorms in these areas.

The cold has intensified in northern states. New Delhi is seeing record low temperatures and heavy fog, making life difficult. People are worried about January and are staying indoors.

Cold winds from the north are chilling the south. Temperatures have plummeted in Telugu states. Surprisingly, Telangana's lowest temperature was recorded in the capital, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's weather center recorded a low of 6.4°C in Patancheru. The intense cold in the city and suburbs is affecting morning walkers, while fog is causing issues for motorists.

Statewide, Adilabad saw 8.2°C and Medak 8.8°C. Other lows: Hanamkonda 11.5°C, Ramagundam 12.2°C, Nizamabad 12.5°C, Nalgonda 13°C. Sirpur recorded 7°C and Kohir twitter/gJiix0UVaW

- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) December 22, 2025