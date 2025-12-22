Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Year Ender 2025: Saiyaara To Kantara Chapter 1 Top 10 Real Box Office Champions This Year

2025-12-22 10:06:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Year Ender 2025: Saiyaara To Kantara Chapter 1; many films made their makers rich with their earnings. A recent example is 'Dhurandhar'. Take a look at the top 10 movies that became the real champions; Read On Now

10. Dashavatar: 383.6% profit.

9. Kantara Ch. 1

397.24% profit.

8. Lokaah: Ch. 1: 419.8% profit.

7. Bou Buttu Bhuta

439% profit.

6. Roi Roi Binale: 507% profit.

5. Saiyaara

650.3% profit.

4. Little Hearts: 1223.5% profit.

3. Mahavatar Narsimha

1553% profit.

2. Su From So: 1951.7% profit.

1. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayate

18704% profit.

AsiaNet News

