Srinagar Airport Records Over 21,500 Flights, 35.26 Lakh Passengers In 2025

Srinagar- Reflecting both operational resilience and recovery capacity, Srinagar International Airport handled a total of 35.26 lakh passengers and recorded 21,576 flight movements between January and December 21, 2025, officials said on Wednesday.

The year unfolded with sharp contrasts, marked by peak tourism months, weather-related operational challenges, and a sudden disruption in air traffic following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite these hurdles, the airport demonstrated a steady bounce-back, particularly in the latter half of the year.

Official data accessed reveals a clear month-wise traffic pattern, with consistent growth until April, a sharp decline during May and June, and a gradual recovery that continued through the end of the year, reported news agency KNO.

January witnessed steady winter operations, with 1,966 total flight movements and 3,47,040 passengers, including 1,75,352 arrivals and 1,71,688 departures. February maintained a stable flow with 1,894 movements and 3,34,264 passengers, comprising 1,61,084 arrivals and 1,73,180 departures.

Traffic picked up in March, recording an early spring rise with 2,220 movements and 3,81,559 passengers, including 2,00,546 arrivals and 1,81,013 departures. April emerged as the peak tourism month of the year, with the airport handling 2,872 flight movements and 4,69,902 passengers-2,24,056 arrivals and 2,45,846 departures-the highest monthly footfall in 2025.

However, the situation changed sharply in May. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, passenger numbers dropped significantly. The airport recorded just 1,160 movements and 1,65,863 passengers, including 88,131 arrivals and 77,732 departures, marking a decline of over 64 per cent compared to April.

The slowdown continued into June, with 1,492 movements and 2,41,305 passengers, comprising 1,29,896 arrivals and 1,11,410 departures. Officials said this period reflected the combined impact of security concerns and temporary suspension of certain flight sectors.

Signs of recovery began to emerge in July, when the airport handled 1,992 movements and 3,01,384 passengers-1,52,281 arrivals and 1,49,103 departures-indicating renewed tourist and domestic travel confidence. August saw operations stabilise further, with 1,776 movements and 2,61,562 passengers.

September recorded consistent traffic, with 1,646 movements and 2,75,945 passengers, including 1,38,941 arrivals and 1,37,004 departures. The steady trend continued into October, which logged 1,818 movements and 2,89,311 passengers, reflecting a smooth pre-winter flow.

In November, the airport handled near-normal traffic, recording 1,698 movements and 2,83,563 passengers, with departures slightly outnumbering arrivals. December 1–21 saw reduced winter operations, with 1,042 movements and 1,74,706 passengers, including 86,982 arrivals and 87,724 departures.

Data further shows a clear shift in air traffic patterns before and after the Pahalgam terror attack. Until the attack in May, Srinagar Airport maintained full connectivity, including flights to Dehradun and Lucknow. These sectors were temporarily suspended post-attack, contributing to the sharp fall in passenger footfall during May and June.

While April recorded nearly 4.7 lakh passengers-the highest monthly figure of the year-traffic rebounded beyond the 3 lakh mark by July. Officials attributed the recovery to resumed tourism activity and steady domestic travel on key routes such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Amritsar.

“Operations remained largely stable through the year except for a temporary lull after the Pahalgam terror attack,” an airport said, adding that airlines, CISF and Air Traffic Control teams ensured smooth functioning despite high-altitude weather conditions and operational stress.