Samsung Smartthings Becomes The Industry's First To Support Matter Cameras

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SEOUL, Korea – Dec, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its smart home platform, SmartThings, now supports Matter 1.5-the global smart home standard-making it the first in the industry to support Matter-compatible cameras.

Starting later this month, Samsung will roll out SmartThings updates to expand its existing list of Matter devices, including lights, door locks, switches, and various sensors, by adding cameras. With this update, SmartThings will become the smart home platform with the broadest support for Matter devices.

“Samsung aims to ensure that products and services built on different brands and protocols deliver a unified experience through SmartThings,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team at Samsung Electronics.“We will continue to expand our support for industry standards, including Matter, and further strengthen collaboration to drive new customer experiences.”

Enhanced Security and Safety With Matter 1.5 Camera Support

Matter 1.5, announced by the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) in November, adds camera support as well as enhanced features for closure operations, including blinds, awnings, and garage doors-along with improved energy management.

The industry is particularly focused on the inclusion of a camera standard, as cameras are an essential part of any smart home ecosystem. Matter 1.5 supports a wide range of camera use cases including indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, and more. It also includes features such as live video streaming, two-way communication, motion detection, event history, and pan-tilt-zoom controls.

Expanded User Choice and Enhanced Developer Convenience:

With SmartThings supporting the standard, camera manufacturers can now launch Matter-based cameras that seamlessly integrate with SmartThings without the need to customize separate API (Application Programming Interface).

Samsung has collaborated with leading global IoT device makers, including Aqara, Eve, and Ulticam, to develop Matter cameras, and these products are expected to roll out starting in March 2026.

SmartThings has already partnered with Aqara, Arlo, Hue, Ring, and others to provide a wide array of smart home camera experiences across various protocols and connection methods. With this update, users will have even more options, as Matter cameras can now be integrated easily into the SmartThings ecosystem.

Integrating cameras with SmartThings helps users build a safe and convenient smart home tailored to their lifestyle. This integration enables essential functions such as monitoring the home environment while away, checking on the well-being of pets, and configuring customized routines by connecting with smart doorbells.

Strengthening Industry Leadership With the Broadest Support for Matter Devices:

Samsung SmartThings continues to expand its global partnerships under an open-platform strategy. Through the WWST (Works With SmartThings) certification program, SmartThings now supports more than 4,700 models from over 390 partner brands. By rapidly adopting the Matter standard, Samsung has also helped bring 58 Matter device types into users' everyday lives.