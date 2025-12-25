President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Vajpayee On 101St Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the BJP leaders who paid tribute to former PM PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi Remembers Vajpayee

PM Modi, in a post on X, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a statesman whose conduct, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Atal Ji's life continues to inspire the nation, noting that leadership is defined not by position but by conduct. Quoting a Sanskrit subhashita, PM Modi underlined that the actions of great leaders guide society, an aspect he said was reflected throughout Vajpayee's public life.

"The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life. His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society", PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

A Glimpse into Vajpayee's Life and Career

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)