Experience Dubai Shopping Festival At Majid Al Futtaim Malls With Unmissable Activations And Rewards



Dubai Shopping Festival turns Mall of the Emirates and City Centre malls into a full-season experience with winter worlds, cinematic zones, fashion pop ups and mega sales.

Shoppers can enjoy The Glowland by City Centre Mirdif, a two-zone cinematic activation at City Centre Deira, Winter in Wonderland at City Centre Me'aisem, alongside the Mirdif Motor Show. City-wide rewards include a chance to win AED 1 million, 15X and 10X SHARE point offers, and mega sale days with discounts of up to 90%

Dubai, UAE, December: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns to Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, transforming Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Me'aisem to vibrant festive destinations for the season.

From snow-kissed wonderlands and chalet-inspired fashion pop-ups to futuristic cinematic AI zones and mega sale moments, the malls will come alive with immersive experiences and seasonal surprises. And to elevate the celebrations even further, shoppers can enter a city-wide draw for a chance to win AED 1 million.

This DSF is more than a shopping moment – it's a season of entertainment, rewards and memorable experiences for the whole community. Guests are invited to explore, discover and celebrate as each mall unveils something extraordinary around every corner.

Winter Activities You Won't Want to Miss:

Winter in Wonderland at City Centre Me'aisem – Until February 1

City Centre Me'aisem will sparkle with the return of Winter in Wonderland – a cozy, family-friendly escape filled with twinkling lights, magical décor and festive ambiance.

Led by Magic Planet, the activation brings joyful on-ground entertainment right from bumper cars and baby teacups to basketball and ring tosses – which lights up afternoons with seasonal charm and memorable moments for every visitor. Let's not forget the stellar F&B offerings with fan favorites like Cinnabon, Churros, VOX, JJANG JJANG and Eatalian Pizza.

The Glowland by City Centre Mirdif – December 17 to 28

The Glowland returns with a chic, chalet-style aesthetic, glowing installations and a line-up of fashion and beauty experiences. From expert workshops to glow-up sessions, trend talks and hands-on demos, the pop-up blends style, festivity and discovery in one beautifully curated space.

Mirdif Motor Show – January 10

City Centre Mirdif adds an automotive highlight to the Dubai Shopping Festival calendar with the return of the Mirdif Motor Show, presented as part of DSF Autoseason, featuring a curated selection of standout vehicles displayed in a dynamic mall setting. The showcase invites visitors to explore automotive design and innovation as part of the season's wider mix of shopping, fashion and lifestyle experiences.

City Centre Deira Winter Activation – January 2 to 11

City Centre Deira invites guests into a cinematic winter journey brought to life through immersive, film-inspired zones. AI-driven visuals, dramatic set pieces, interactive challenges, customisation experiences and digital play-and-win games offer visitors the chance to win instant and valuable prizes, transforming the mall into a destination where creativity and festive energy collide.

Exclusive Offers Across the Malls:

Shop & Win AED 1 Million – December 5 to January 11

This DSF, your everyday shopping could be the one that transforms your season. Spend AED 300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira or City Centre Mirdif and enter the Shop & Win draw for a chance to take home AED 1 million in cash. A simple purchase may just unlock the biggest surprise of the festival.

15X SHARE Points at Mall of the Emirates – December 25 to January 11

Fashion lovers are in for a festive treat at Mall of the Emirates. Shoppers can enjoy an incredible 15X SHARE points on Fashion & Accessories at selected retailers, the perfect opportunity to refresh your new-season wardrobe or grab a last-minute outfit, all while earning exceptional rewards.

12-Hour Mega Sale – December 26

One of the festival's most anticipated moments returns! For 12 exhilarating hours, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif will feature discounts of up to 90% across participating stores.

Adding to the excitement, customers shopping across the three malls will also get the chance to win AED 1 million in SHARE points, awarded to one winner. From wishlist wonders and festive fashion to everyday essentials at jaw-dropping prices, it's a high-energy shopping day designed to spark joy and deliver unbeatable value.

10X SHARE Points at City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif – January 2 to 25

The new year begins with even more reasons to shop. City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif will offer 10X SHARE points on Fashion & Accessories, Beauty and Home Furnishing. Whether elevating everyday essentials or discovering something special, guests can enjoy generous rewards well into January.

With remarkable rewards, festive surprises and exclusive limited-time offers, DSF at Majid Al Futtaim malls transforms every visit into an exciting moment and a season of celebrations. From big wins to big savings, this DSF season promises something unforgettable for every guest at the malls.