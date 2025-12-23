Anil Kapoor Celebrates 100 Years Of His Father, Shares How He Shaped 'Mr. India'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, took to social media to celebrate the 100th birthday of his father Surinder Kapoor.

The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in shaping his iconic films“Mr. India” and“Woh 7 din.” Reflecting on his father's guidance and influence, Anil credited him for the success and vision behind one of Bollywood's most beloved movies. The 'Welcome' actor also highlighted the lasting impact of his father's support on his career.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor posted a series of unseen and black and white images, celebrating his father's legacy. For the caption, he wrote,“Celebrating 100 years of my father today. He was the reason I first dreamed of becoming a leading man, simply hoping he would one day see me as a star, a successful actor making films under his banner.”

“Woh 7 din and MR India wouldn't have seen the light of the day without his good will and guidance, His simplicity, honesty, and quiet belief shaped every step of my journey. I feel his absense deeply, but his dreams and lessons live on with me every day... Happy Birthday Papa! You were, are and always will be my guiding star...” (sic)

The throwback images capture cherished moments of Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, in the film industry. The late producer could be seen posing with his son, as well as with iconic stars like Sridevi, Parveen Babi, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and several other legends of Bollywood.

For the unversed, Surinder Kapoor was a renowned Indian film producer known for his contributions to Bollywood. In addition to producing numerous films, he also served as the President of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. He passed away on 24 September 2011 due to a heart attack.