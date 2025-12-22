Panasonic Deepens Its Bet On India's Residential Tech Ecosystem With The Next Evolution Of Ignition Startups Red Health & Respirer Living Sciences

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, along with Panasonic Corporation (PC), today announced the winners of the third edition of Panasonic Ignition, the company's accelerator programme designed to support startups redefining the future of residential living. Red Health and Respirer Living Sciences emerged as joint winners of Ignition 3.0 and will now partner with Panasonic to co-create scalable, tech-driven solutions shaping the future of residential living in India.

Anchored in the theme“Residential Business Challenges,” this edition of Ignition spotlighted innovations that enhance modern living through smart technologies, sustainable practices, personal wellness, connected devices, and community-focused solutions.

Red Health – Operates a technology-led platform offering integrated emergency response services covering "first minute to last mile. Respirer Living Sciences – Develops IoT-enabled energy recovery ventilators that maintain healthy indoor air without wasting energy

Organized in partnership with Beyond Next Ventures, Panasonic Ignition attracted strong interest from India's startup ecosystem, receiving 113 applications from early to mid-stage ventures across the country. Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, 11 promising startups were selected for a three-month cohort, where they participated in curated masterclasses, received mentoring from Panasonic and Beyond Next Ventures, refined their business models, strengthened product strategy, and underwent technology validation with industry experts.

Mr. Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, stated,“India is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, expanding rapidly at 12–15% each year. This momentum inspires us to deepen our commitment to co-creating meaningful solutions. Our philosophy, 'Create Today, Enrich Tomorrow' reminds us that innovation must serve a larger purpose, that is, improving the quality of life and contributing to an ideal society. The third edition of Panasonic Ignition embodies this belief, showcasing responsible, future-ready innovations that are poised to transform how people experience their homes and communities.”

With India's residential landscape undergoing rapid transformation, Panasonic remains committed to collaborating with agile, forward-looking innovators. The insights and solutions emerging from this cohort will guide future product development, shape strategic partnerships, and enable market-ready innovations-all aligned with Panasonic's long-term vision of delivering homes that are safer, smarter, more efficient, and truly enriching for customers across India.

Mr. Kunio Gohara, Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO) and Head of the CVC Office, Panasonic Corporation, said,“The Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund (PKVF) views India as one of the most important innovation ecosystems in the world. With Ignition's third cohort, we see a new generation of startups building category-defining technologies in safety, wellness, energy, and community living. For us, Ignition is not only an accelerator-it is a strategic investment pipeline. As a CVC, we are committed to identifying founders who can become long-term partners in Panasonic's global transformation. We will continue to explore investment opportunities in high-potential Indian startups and co-create solutions that can scale across markets and shape the future of residential living.”

Mr. Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), added,“At Panasonic, innovation is not just a function-it is how we create meaningful value for every resident we serve. Ignition 3.0 has shown the power of co-creating with startups to solve the rapidly evolving needs of Indian households. This year's winners, Red Health and Respirer Living Sciences, embody the next generation of scalable, human-centric residential solutions. Their work reinforces our belief that collaborative innovation is the fastest path to building safer, healthier, and smarter homes for India."

Mr. Tsuyoshi Ito, President & CEO, Beyond Next Ventures, iterates,“Panasonic Ignition 3.0 has unearthed groundbreaking solutions that promise to make our homes safer, healthier, and more comfortable. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners, whose innovations in residential technology will continue to set a new benchmark. Through our partnership with Panasonic, we are excited for these startups to serve millions of households and communities worldwide. At Beyond Next Ventures, we are dedicated to empowering Indian entrepreneurs to expand their horizons through global partnerships.”

Alongside the IGNITE winners, Panasonic also recognized the ACCELERATE award winners -Ambiator, Biomoneta, Cantata, Kubo Care for their high-impact potential. These startups will work with Panasonic on pilot deployments and explore opportunities for mid-term strategic partnerships.

These solutions represent the next frontier of smart, sustainable, and human-centric technologies designed to elevate the residential and consumer lifestyle experience in India.

Panasonic Ignition has evolved from a focused startup accelerator into one of India's most forward-looking open innovation platforms, now dedicated to solving large-scale, future-of-living challenges. From early cohorts focused on B2B energy management and consumer lifestyle solutions, Ignition 3.0 has matured into addressing system-level challenges across residential living, spanning safety, wellness, energy efficiency, and community infrastructure. Over three years, it has engaged with 700+ startups and forged deep partnerships with 46+ startups to build, validate, and scale real-world solutions.

