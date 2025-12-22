“Touching The Void: Art Without An Object” Exhibition Opens In New York, Featuring Fifteen Artists Exploring The Boundaries Of Perception Through The Intangible

- Yui Lin

- Yuyang Jiang

- Liu Xuewen

- Kavion Sabio

- Jinfa Xie &

- Mingshi Lin

- Sai Ma

- Wujian Wang

- Yu Yu (Spencer)

- Ziyu Wei

Opening Night: A Multidimensional Encounter of Art and People







The exhibition opened on the evening of December 19, drawing over one hundred distinguished guests of art, academia, business, technology, and media. The event facilitated meaningful cross‐disciplinary exchange through guided viewings, artist conversations, and live improvised elements, cultivating an atmosphere of open dialogue and generative encounter. Attendees frequently highlighted not only the artistic quality of the works on view, but also the exhibition's role as a kind of“intangible field”-a space where natural conversation and potential collaboration could unfold across professional and creative backgrounds.







Since its debut, the exhibition has continued to attract an engaged and varied audience, including collectors, curators, and members of the broader arts community. The sustained interest reflects both the conceptual clarity of the curatorial framework and the thoughtful presentation of the works themselves.

Exhibition Information

- Title: Touching the Void: Art Without an Object

- Dates: December 19 – December 21, 2025

- Venue: TheBlanc Gallery, 15 E 40th St, New York, NY

- Curated by: NotYetArt