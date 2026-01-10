Indian Army Begins Home Delivery Of Medicines For Veterans In Sikkim

As part of a pilot initiative to enhance veteran welfare, the Indian Army, through the Trishakti Corps, has commenced home delivery of essential medicines to entitled veterans via the ECHS Polyclinic in Gangtok.

Implementation and Outreach

According to an official release, the project is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Posts and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to ensure safe, timely, and hassle-free delivery of medicines, especially for veterans residing in remote areas. The Defence PRO stated that during the initial screening, the ECHS Polyclinic in Gangtok identified approximately 58 long-distance beneficiaries residing in South Sikkim, North Sikkim, and West Sikkim. These veterans face considerable difficulty in physically collecting medicines due to long distances, challenging terrain and mobility constraints, particularly among elderly and vulnerable beneficiaries.

Future Expansion Plans

Based on the pilot project outcomes, the polyclinic proposes to extend home delivery services to the identified beneficiaries in the next phase. The expansion aims to improve accessibility, ensure continuity of medical care and significantly reduce the travel burden for senior citizens and physically challenged veterans, thereby enhancing overall beneficiary satisfaction.

The pilot project is part of a pan-India initiative of the Central Organisation Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme (ECHS), under the Adjutant General's Branch, reaffirming the Indian Army's enduring commitment to the welfare of veterans and to making their lives safer, healthier and more dignified.

Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive

Earlier in December 2025, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps organised the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive from December 11 to 15 in East Sikkim. According to the Defence PRO, the event was a civil-military initiative conducted in partnership with Super Car Route and the Government of Sikkim, aimed at promoting responsible tourism, showcasing India's border heritage, and strengthening bonds between citizens and the Armed Forces.

The Defence PRO said the event was flagged off by Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Commanding Officer of the Trishakti Corps, at Sukna.

